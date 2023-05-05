Who should vote? — All eligible citizens of the United States.

Due to the 26th Amendment, passed by Congress in March of 1971, 18-year-olds were allowed vote for the first time.

The brain is not fully developed and matured before the mid to late 20s. The prefrontal cortex of the brain manages multiple functions such as making decisions, planning, goal setting, emotions, and many more. Voting without full knowledge of the candidates and electing government representatives carelessly can adversely affect our daily living.

That statement does not mean that many 18-year-olds are not able to comprehend the importance of voting for the best candidates. There are many elderly people who have dementia who may not have good mental acuity who vote as well. There are many people who do not know the candidates but vote for the political party they support.

Sometimes the ballots will have amendments to the constitution and people must vote on those. When my husband and I were working full time and raising four teenagers, it was very difficult for me to stay informed about the decisions enacted by state and federal representatives. I was informed enough to vote for some people or items on the ballot, but not informed about all of it.

The Constitution of the United States of America was established in 1787. The articles of the Constitution gave the states the right to manage public acts, records and judicial proceedings.

Some states had unfair voting practices and only allowed white men who owned property to vote. Andrew Jackson was instrumental in having states allow others to vote who did not own property. Some of the representatives at that time would not sign the constitution until the Bill of Rights was included.

Nothing was mentioned about voting until the 15th Amendment to the Constitution was added, which stated: “All citizens regardless of race, color, or previous condition of servitude are entitled to vote.”

This wording did not include women. The 19th Amendment, enacted on June 4, 1919, stated: “The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.” Even though the 15th Amendment stated all citizens regardless of race, color, or previous condition of servitude, it excluded women.

How can that be if it stated, “all citizens?” Okay, what is the definition of the word, “citizens?” It’s “a legally recognized subject or national of a state or commonwealth, either native or naturalized,” according to Bing.

What does this tell us about mankind? What does it tell us about the people who are in charge of our government? Who voted all these people into power over all these years?

It took 132 years for women to have the right to vote. Today, 236 years later, look at where we are with voting issues. Illegal immigrants are voting. People are protesting the use of voter IDs. Dead people are voting. People may not be counting votes properly. Voting machines may not work properly.

Who can you believe anymore? We are bombarded daily with all this information, and what do you do with it? Can we trust anyone? Some speculate that this distrust compelled individuals to violently attack the White House on Jan. 6, claiming fraudulent voting.

Some people just give up and do not vote at all because in their minds it won’t make a difference. We cannot give up. There are a lot of Christians and strong people who share similar beliefs such as “All men are created equal.” We all have the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. So, we must all stand together and demand honesty and integrity.

We are all individuals, but we share common beliefs. We respect each other’s rights. We must share information so we can stay informed and vote for whom we feel is the best candidate who will work for our well-being. David Horowitz wrote a book, “Final Battle – The Next Election Could Be the Last.” He states in the book that that the next president could be establishing a one-party socialist state. This is one man’s opinion. I can see many things people in power are doing wrong, so I have to agree with the author who is founder of the David Horowitz Freedom Center. He is a right-wing conservative writer.

Who should vote? All of us legal American citizens, 18 years of age and older, who are registered to vote and have a picture ID that proves we are bona fide voters. We need to support people who are in the middle of the road. The far left or far right people, who are extremist, are not going to promote the lifestyle we used to have. Newsmax aired a speech by Nikki Haley last week. She stated that you need a consensus of the people to solve problems. Consensus: A general or majority agreement among a group of people. We must let our voice be heard at the ballot box, and there are ways to achieve this during non-elections, such as writing to your local representatives.