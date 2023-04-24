Richard Hudson

There is one word that can sum up the first 100 days of the 118th Congress — Results.

Under Speaker McCarthy, House Republicans have passed more bills and had a more productive start than last Congress. And last Congress we had one-party in charge of the House, Senate, and the White House. Every day, House Republicans are delivering results and fighting for you.

From defunding President Joe Biden’s army of 87,000 IRS agents, ending the COVID-19 national emergency, eliminating unnecessary vaccine mandates, passing legislation to stop out of control bureaucrats, reversing President Biden’s anti-energy policies that are driving inflation, stopping dangerous soft-on-crime proposals, and just last week voting to protect women’s sports—House Republicans have followed through on the commitments we made to the American people. We are also holding the Biden administration accountable through more than 235 hearings and issuing more than 500 oversight letters and 34 subpoenas.

Last week, House Republicans outlined our plan to also address our nation’s debt. Two years of out-of-control government spending by President Biden and Washington Democrats have increased our national debt to the point that it is larger than the entire US economy—and you have been forced to pay the price.

Inflation continues to be a burden as you head to the grocery store and gas pump, with groceries up 20% from two years ago and the average gas prices in North Carolina up 30 cents from this time last month. Our plan will limit Washington’s irresponsible spending, save your tax dollars, and grow our economy—all while protecting Social Security and Medicare.

As your Congressman, I’m focused on legislation that will improve the quality of life for you and your family. I am proud to lead on multiple pieces of legislation, including the Saving Access to Laboratory Services Act, Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act, and the HALT Fentanyl Act, which recently passed our committee and will move to a vote on the House floor.

I have also reintroduced the Next Generation 9-1-1 Act to help state and local governments modernize our nation’s aging 9-1-1 systems. We are blessed that our community has outstanding leadership that recognizes the importance of putting the right tools in the hands of our first responders and law enforcement. Earlier this month, I was able to visit the Moore County Department of Public Safety and meet with our incredible emergency telecommunicators to see firsthand how they serve when you and those you love need them most.

It is a privilege to be the voice in Congress supporting our region’s dedicated telecommunicators, medical professionals, and law enforcement who keep us safe.

House Republicans have delivered our “Commitment to America” to build an economy that’s strong, a nation that’s safe, a future built upon freedom, and a government that’s accountable to the American people—and we are just getting started.

It is my hope that in the next 100 days, President Biden will work with Republicans on the issues you face every day. We will remain focused on solutions that grow our economy, keep us safe, fix the crisis at the border, and help you and every American family succeed.

Until Next Time,

Richard Hudson

Member of Congress