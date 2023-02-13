My name is Orion Griffin, and I am thrilled to begin writing for the Anson Record and the Richmond County Daily Journal. It’s hard to say where I am from since I’d say I’m from everywhere. I was born in southeastern California, under the blistering sun of the Mojave Desert, but grew up in the freezing cold and historically rich areas that surrounded Boston, Massachusetts. I attended high school and college in the backwoods of South Carolina, and now I find myself living and working in Anson and Richmond.

In December, I graduated from Presbyterian College, majoring in English with a concentration in creative writing and a minor in history. I have always been passionate about writing; in my free time I write short fiction and send it to publishers in hopes that it’s published. Through my internship at the Newberry Observer, I discovered a passion for journalism.

At the Newberry Observer, I covered school board meetings, local events and profile pieces.

I believe with infinite knowledge, as well as the ability to look at what’s going on anywhere in the world, at our fingertips, it’s easy to get caught up in what’s going on worldwide and to forget what’s going on locally. With that infinite information also comes disinformation, and even more misinformation; it’s hard to know what the truth is sometimes. I hope to be a source of truth and information for readers.

When I’m not writing for the paper or myself, I’ll be found hiking, canoeing, or most likely, cooking, which is another, smaller, passion of mine. I regularly cook, my favorite dish being steak fajitas marinated in tequila and various spices with corn tortillas on the side. My sous chef (my super spoiled cat) ensures that any food that hits floor doesn’t go to waste.

I look forward to meeting the community and readers, and I’m honored at the opportunity I’ve been given. If you see me around, don’t hesitate to say hey, or share a recipe.

“I look forward to working with our new reporter Orion Griffin,” said Editor Matthew Sasser. “In just his first week starting last Monday, we were able to cover twice as many stories as we previously could. He’ll be helping out in Richmond for this month, but he will be an everyday face in Anson County starting in March. I can’t wait to see what stories he will bring to the community.”