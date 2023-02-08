A writer wrote this; he said “In 2021 news report told of seventeen missionaries that had been kidnapped by a gang. The gang threatened to kill the group (including children) if their ransom demands weren’t met. Incredibly, all the missionaries were either released or escaped to freedom. On reaching safety, they sent a message to their captors: “Jesus taught us by the word and by his own example that the power of forgiving love is stronger than the hate of violent force. Therefore, we extend forgiveness to you.”

Jesus made it clear that forgiveness is powerful. He said, “If you forgive other people when they sin against you, your heavenly Father will also forgive you.”

Forgiveness can set two people free. Patricia Raybon shared her testimony. She said “I didn’t mean to grow up bitter. But my skin color made me a target. In school, one teacher even called me a “Nobody.” The result? Bitterness. I knew Jesus, but I also knew hurt… So, while I loved God and believed He loved me, my bitterness stood between us. I’d forgotten the bible’s call to “make every effort to live in peace with everyone and to be holy; without holiness no one will see the Lord.” Instead, I was obsessed with racial hatred, ignoring Paul’s call to “get rid of bitterness, rage and anger, brawling and slander, along with every form of malice (Eph. 4:31).

But how do we get rid of malice? Take your bitterness to Him. Ask God to banish it. Take it away; forgiveness isn’t an act. It’s a process, a process in action.

Scholar Lewis Smedes explained, Forgiveness doesn’t exclude offenders, meaning we are letting them off the hook. It means “we are ready to be healed.”

Forgiveness is as much for us as it is for them. It opens the door for healing. We can’t begin to heal from hurt until we forgive. Let’s don’t go a day further in 2023 with the root of bitterness in us.

All of us at some place in our lives have had to deal with hurt and bitterness. From people that we love or somebody that we knew. Perhaps scars left from somebody who treated us in such a disrespectful way. Maybe we too were kidnapped.

Perhaps, a bitter divorce or racial act against us from someone of another race. The betrayal of someone we trusted or thought was a friend can cut deep down into the innermost part of our being. In this month of February we’ve got to deal with forgiveness. Let me say to all of us this morning that holding on to bitterness is an easy thing to do; it don’t take much effort to hold on to bitterness just let our sin nature take its course. The enemy of our soul will fuel bitterness to the root. He will fan the flames of hurt…he will nurture it the longer we hold on to it; he’ll try to keep it in the forefront of our minds what somebody did to us.

If we don’t work at it, if we don’t get rid of it, it will grip the core of our souls and take the very life out of us. Oh, we’ll still be breathing but we will be a walking, living dead man. Bitterness will dominate our personality until we will not recognize who we are. It will change your complexion; have you looking dark and gloomy.

So today in 2023 we have a choice. The missionaries I mentioned earlier made a choice; they could have harbored resentment and hate against the gang that kidnapped them and walked around with bitterness in their bosom and tried to get even. I don’t know how they were treated while they were in captivity; they could have been bitter against their captives, but they made it a point to show Jesus…reach out to them and let them know that they belonged to Jesus.

That love is stronger than hate. There is power in forgiveness. Jesus had just finished teaching about trespassing or sinning against a brother, about going to them alone and settle matters (Matt. 18:15); and if church people and Christians in general would only do that, instead of going and telling somebody else what they did and getting other people involved or putting it on Facebook, which is the coward’s way and not the Christian way. Then it would not be an opportunity for bitterness to grow.

Peter came to Jesus and asked him, how often should he forgive his brother who sinned against him, should he forgive him seven times? Jesus said to him seven times seven…490 times (Matt. 18:21,22).

Friends, where there is Christian love, there can be no limits. Community, I know people can do some mean and ugly things, and some of these people profess to be Christians. I know that.

Some people can cut your throat while smiling in your face. Broken relationships can leave you with collateral damage, but don’t let it take root. Community, anybody can do evil for evil… Anybody can walk around mad with somebody for years, until it take the very life out of them. Anybody can try to get revenge or do spiteful and petty things. Anybody can hold folk in captivity by not forgiving, but the reality is we hold ourselves in captivity. Because if we don’t release forgiveness unto them, then God won’t release it unto us and we stop the blessings flow from coming into our own lives (Matt. 18:35).

Community, let’s forgive. We feel better when we forgive. There’s power in forgiveness.