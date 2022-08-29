After 51 wonderful years, Loch Haven Golf Course is officially closing its doors effective August 24, 2022. The property has been sold to a private owner and will no longer continue as a golf course.

We would like to thank all the golfers of Richmond County and the surrounding counties for your continued loyalty and patronage. We have loved being your golf course. Thank you to the Richmond County government, Richmond County Sheriff’s Department, and all the local businesses for your help and support throughout the years. And lastly, special thanks and appreciation to Ed & Fran Osinski for creating such a special place to learn, play and enjoy the great game of golf.

It has truly been a great pleasure to serve the golf enthusiasts of this community for more than five decades, and our family will always deeply cherish the special memories and great shots that were made at Loch Haven!

With the warmest regards –

on behalf of Mr. & Mrs. O and the Osinski Family,

Lynne O. Stephens