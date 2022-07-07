There is government, and then there is GOOD government.

The people of Rockingham can be proud that their leadership is showing everybody what GOOD government looks like!

Some months ago members of the Southside community presented the Rockingham City Council with their concerns about the increasing amount of blight and substandard housing on the City’s southside. The citizens pointed out that the blight was not only spreading, but was spreading at an increasing rate and posing increased health and safety issues for children and families.

The interaction between those citizens and their government was a textbook example of how government should work. Citizens are expected to present their concerns to government, and government is expected to respond to those concerns.

In response to the citizens’ concerns the City of Rockingham has completed demolition of some of the most dangerous, abandoned buildings on the Southside. Those demolitions include buildings on Leak Street, Bush Street and South Brookwood Avenue. Other abandoned and dilapidated buildings are scheduled for demolition in the late summer or early fall. Additionally, The City has been very active in issuing citations requiring property owners to clear overgrown lots and to remove accumulations of trash.

The response from the City of Rockingham is a prime example of how GOOD government works. Most American governments will allow citizens to share their concerns, but GOOD government responds to those concerns.

Many thanks to the citizens who raised the issues and to Mayor Hutchinson, City Manager Crump and Assistant City Manager Massey for the positive response. You are laying the foundation for stronger, better City of Rockingham.

— Wanda Wall Spivey, Ph.D