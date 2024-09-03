With the NASCAR Xfinity Series and Craftsman Truck Series slated to come to Rockingham Speedway Easter weekend of 2025, the Speedway will continue its ongoing renovations to be NASCAR ready before the big races.

Following an announcement by Richmond County officials last Tuesday, county officials, as well as officials with NASCAR hosted a press conference to discuss the upcoming race, and what the Speedway must do to accommodate thousands of expected visitors throughout the nationally televised races.

“We think we’re going to see between 20,000 and 25,000 people. We have 4,000 in temporary grandstands we’re going to move in, then we’ll open up the back stretch where the seating used to be for possibly a hospitality village or trackside viewing for campers, motor homes and things like that. That could possibly bring us another 5,000 people. We do believe we have plenty of seating here,” said Bob Sargent, a race promoter with Track Enterprises. “The major focus now is the natural upgrades. They are doing an excellent job of getting the track paved, and softer walls for NASCAR safety requirements. The elevator has been fixed and things like that.”

Rockingham Speedway is in the process of renovation, and hosted an open house last summer to put some of the new amenities on display. The renovation comes as part of a State grant awarded to Rockingham Properties, LLC, who finalized the purchase of Rockingham Speedway in 2019. Since receiving $9 million of the $45 million awarded to racetracks across the state, contractors repaved the track, replaced the grandstands, added new stadium lighting and renovated multiple race-related facilities. However, Sargent said more work will take place before drivers start their engines next Spring.

“I don’t think anything major needs to be done yet. The smaller details when a facility sits for a while … All of the amenities for concessions, scoreboard, things you think are naturally ready to go for a venue, when they sit for a while they need upgrades, painting and things like that. The carpet is ripped out of the suites. The scoring tower (needs) new wires ran, things of that nature that deteriorate over years,” Sargent said.

Although working diligently to resurrect the 63-year-old facility before Easter, Sargent hopes the renovations to the Speedway are not just for a one-and-done event.

“Obviously, our goal is to keep it (in Rockingham) for years to come. NASCAR doesn’t guarantee dates far out, but their business model as always been the successful ones continue with their schedule. We plan on working hard and diligently at making this a very successful event to secure further NASCAR races,” Sargent said.