Moore Regional Hospital-Richmond earns top patient safety grade

ROCKINGHAM – FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital-Richmond (MRH-Richmond) was awarded an ‘A’ grade for patient safety from The Leapfrog Group’s spring 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade.

This is the hospital’s fourth consecutive ‘A’ grade, a designation that recognizes MRH-Richmond’s commitment to quality and patient safety.

“An ‘A’ grade from The Leapfrog Group means a hospital is among the best in the country for patient safety, and I am proud that our hospital has again achieved this top distinction,” says John Jackson, president of FirstHealth’s Southern Region and administrator of MRH – Richmond. “Our team consistently responds to the demands and challenges of working in a hospital environment while upholding the highest standards for care.”

The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization committed to improving health care quality and safety for patients.

“The Leapfrog Group’s ‘A’ grade is the gold standard,” says Allison Duckworth, R.N., nursing executive for MRH – Richmond. “This recognition is a credit to our dedicated team of employees and medical staff who are committed to providing quality, safe and compassionate care to our patients each and every day.”

Developed under the guidance of a national Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year.

“It’s an honor to receive this national recognition, as the safety of our patients is our top priority,” says Christy Land, R.N., administrative director of quality and patient safety at MRH – Richmond. “Every member of our team plays a role in our continuous efforts to improve patient safety and clinical quality.”

The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.

“To be recognized nationally as an ‘A’ hospital is an accomplishment the whole community should take pride in,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “Hospitals that earn an ‘A’ grade are making it a priority to protect patients from preventable medical harm and error. We congratulate hospital leaders, board members, staff, volunteers and clinicians who work so hard to earn this grade.”

To see MRH-Richmond’s full grade details, and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit www.hospitalsafetygrade.org.

