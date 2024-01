The Richmond Co. Cancer Care Treasure Shop in Rockingham was able to raise and donate $80,000 in store proceeds for the year of 2023 to the American Cancer Society and Relay for Life. This money will go toward lodging, food, transportation, treatments and much more for those who are affected by cancer. Pictured: Sarah Morton, Heather Guinn, Rodney Gandy, Becky Richardson and Samantha Reaves.