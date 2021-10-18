Service Threat to receive training for new textile machines

HAMLET — Richmond Community College has secured $20,000 in customized training for textile manufacturer Service Thread. A large portion of that will cover the cost of training employees on a new line of textile machines that will provide a greater level of flexibility and winding quality for coarse technical yarns.

Service Thread is an innovative manufacturing company located in Laurinburg that produces high-quality, hard-to-process yarns.

“The new addition of SSM Duro-TW precision winders will double our winding capacity compared to the older winders being replaced, improve first-run quality and eliminate mechanical set-up time from full electronic spindle control,” said Jay Todd, Chief Executive Officer for Service Thread. “These benefits will help Service Thread leverage available production team labor and continue our business growth in the advanced technical yarns and fiber processing market.”

The Service Thread customized training project also includes industrial safety classes, forklift driving, first aid and leadership skills development.

“We value our partnership with Service Thread, and it is our goal to connect them with funding and training opportunities that support their growth and investment in our community,” said Dr. Dale McInnis, RichmondCC president. The Customized Training Program at RichmondCC provides education, training and support services for new, expanding and existing business and industry. It is funded by state money budgeted through the N.C. Community College System for such training and education.

“Customized training through RichmondCC is always beneficial and appreciated at Service Thread,” Todd said. “We consider RichmondCC a long-term strategic training partner and we’re grateful for the opportunity provided to our business and employees by RichmondCC – a proven and highly effective community college partner.”

Several years ago, Service Thread received the Distinguished Partners in Excellence Award from the North Carolina State Board of Community Colleges. The award recognizes an exemplary employer, business or industry group that has demonstrated decisive involvement and firm commitment to the professional development of its employees and/or to the development of North Carolina’s workforce through its partnership efforts with one of the 58 community colleges in the North Carolina Community College System.

In 2020, RichmondCC provided $51,784 of state-funded customized industrial training to 236 employees at 13 companies in Richmond and Scotland County.

Wylie Bell is the director of Marketing and Communications for Richmond Community College.