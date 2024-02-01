Jan. 18

At 11:04 a.m., officers responded to Walmart following a report of a suspect breaking into a cage and stealing six Apple Watches, valued at $2994. The case is active.

At 10:41 a.m., officers responded to Lowe’s Home Improvement following a report of a suspect fraudulently using a debit card for $59. The case is active.

At 4:39 p.m., officers responded to Chiba Japanese restaurant following a report of a suspect touching and harassing a victim. The case is active.

At 9:35 p.m., officers responded to Mo’s Food Mart, Vape and Tobacco following a report of a suspect stealing a Medusa Delta 8 disposable vape, valued at $40. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

Jan. 19

At 2:53 a.m., officers responded to Carolina Jewelry & Pawn following a report of a suspect trespassing. The Rockingham Police Department charged Robert Frank McBride.

At 2:01 p.m., officers responded to Enterprise Rent-A-Car following a report of a found FMK/9CM G2 handgun, valued at $350. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

At 3:17 p.m., officers responded to Walmart following a report of a stolen Motorola cell phone, valued at $100. The case is active.

Jan. 20

At 1:31 p.m., officers responded to Taco Bell following a report of $125 stolen from a safe by an employee. The case is active.

At 8:24 a.m., officers responded to West Broad Avenue at South Hancock Street following a report of a suspect driving under the influence. The Rockingham Police Department charged Cameroin Lee Lefever.

Jan. 22

At 10:14 a.m., officers responded to Richmond Memorial Park following a report of a stolen tent, valued at $4,000. The case is active.

At 4:52 p.m., officers responded to a residence at Cauthen Drive following a report of a stolen debit, EBT and vehicle keys. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

Jan. 23

At 4:57 p.m., officers responded to a grocery store on Fayetteville Road following a report of a stolen purple and black SCCY/CPX-2 handgun, valued at $300. The case is active.

Jan. 24

At 10:58 a.m., deputies responded to Greenbriar Lane following a report of a damaged Honda Civic with a broken windshield, valued at $500, and two damaged front tires, valued at $140. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

At 12:26 p.m., officers responded to Perdue Farms following a report of a suspect breaking into a vehicle and stealing a Taurus/G2 semi-automatic pistol, valued at $500. The case is active.

At 10:03 a.m., officers responded to Jimmy’s Auto Sales following a report of a stolen Smith & Wesson handgun, valued at $486. The case is active.

At 2:35 p.m., officers responded to Tractor Supply following a report of a suspect exiting the store with a 2000 watt inverter, valued at $520, a spool gun, valued at $290, a 50’ extension cord, valued at $145, and a ratchet strap four pack, valued at $40. The case is active.

Jan. 25

At 1:41 a.m., deputies responded to Waffle House following a report of a suspect being disorderly. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Eric D. Blue.

Jan. 26

At 10:15 a.m., officers responded to Mill Road following a report of a victim being shot in the leg following a fight. The Rockingham Police Department charged James Thomas Griggs Jr.

Jan. 27

At 6:12 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Goodman Street following a report of a suspect breaking the rear glass window, valued at $500, of a vehicle with an air rifle. The case is inactive.

Jan. 29

At 11:38 a.m., deputies responded to ER Corner Store on Mill Road following a report of a suspect removing a muffin and Trolli gummy worms. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

At 5:09 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Han Pic Church Street following a report of a suspect breaking and entering to steal silverware, canned goods and trash bags. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

At 8:53 a.m., officers responded to a residence on Elizabeth Avenue following a report of an Xbox being broken, valued at $297. The case is inactive.

Jan. 30

At 6:01 p.m., officers responded to Refuel on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect possessing meth. The Rockingham Police Department charged Dianna Elaine Jacobs.

At 11:21 a.m., officers responded to Jenkins Auto Supply following a report of a suspect obtaining $3,850 in synthetic oil under false pretenses. The case is active.

At 8:15 p.m., officers responded to Walmart following a report of a suspect committing a flim flam (a scheme to trick people out of money) worth $3,327. The case is active.

