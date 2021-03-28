Water rescue course to simulate emergency response to floods, storms

Related Articles

ROCKINGHAM — The Rockingham Fire Department is hosting a 64-hour water rescue course this week to help train individuals on rescue situations in moving water.

Richmond Community College and Advanced Emergency Services Training partnered up for the NC TR-Swiftwater Rescue course, which is offered all across the state. It will be taking place from March 28 to April 2 and is free for participants. Many members of RFD and Cordova Fire & Rescue were in attendance.

“It gives the fire department a chance to get some basic level training,” said AEST training coordinator and Fayetteville Fire Captain Michael Bartch.

It’s a mostly hands on course that allows fire departments to put local rescuers into the field immediately, according to Bartch. During Hurricane Matthew, his department moved 565 people within the first hour of the storm.

They will be in the Pee Dee River for about eight hours on Tuesday and Wednesday. All of the participants will be in rubber boats, similar to bumper cars, to simulate real-life situations they could find themselves in. They will also learn how to back a boat into the river.

A 100-question test will be administered at the end of the course.

“I just want to get out there an in action,” said Riley Russell, a member of Cordova Fire and Rescue for nine months. “I don’t think it’s going to be difficult, you just have to want to do it.”

RFD fire engineer Danny Guity has never taken a class like this before. He said a lot of RFD employees with this training are older or retired, so a lot of their younger staff was present.

“[We need] to be better equipped, to be better prepared for when we do have a flood,” Guity said. “Just to be able to do our jobs better.”

Bartch said that you don’t need to be an expert to pass this course, but they’re practicing valuable skills that can be utilized.

“Three things — don’t get hurt, have a good time, learn something,” Bartch said. “That’s what we’re here for.”

