Former East Rockingham fire chief honored with The Order of the Long Leaf Pine

ROCKINGHAM — Bill Dennis arrived to the East Rockingham Fire Department expecting a small, family get-together celebrating his one year anniversary to his wife.

Instead, he was being recognized with North Carolina’s highest honor for exemplary service to one’s community; an induction into the Order of the Long Leaf Pine from Governor Roy Cooper.

Dennis received the award on Saturday, surrounded by a crowd of his friends and family, to his complete surprise.

State Senator Tom McInnis presented the award to Dennis, along with a flag that was flown over the Capital in his honor. McInnis said that the award recognizes an ordinary citizen who has done extraordinary things, and that his service has provided an exemplary picture of selflessness that others can follow.

“It’s the biggest shock of my life,” Dennis said. “I never would have thought of something like this. They sure kept it a surprise.”

Dennis said it was an emotional and humbling experience to receive the award. He said besides being a Christian and a proud parent to his son and grandchildren, seeing the department grow and receiving this award is the proudest moment of his life.

Mike Burns, vice president of the East Rockingham Men’s Club and a 32 year firefighter at ERFD, said that Dennis had a vision for East Rockingham. Dennis recognized that people in the community were suffering from lack of fire coverage.

Dennis formed the East Rockingham Men’s Club with a goal to start a fire department. The building for the ERFD was established in March of 1976.

From 1975 to 1977, Dennis served as the fire chief for the ERFD. From 1975 to 2006, he served as a board member and was president of the board from 1987 to 2006. A heart attack at 32 forced him to give up fire-fighting, but he gave his experience and support long past his time on the frontlines. He also served on the Richmond County Mental Health Society and is a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Hamlet.

“We are still doing things for the community that this young man right here started over 45 years ago,” Burns said. “You can’t put a value on how many lives, how much property was saved because of his vision to form a fire department. It continues to this day.”

Dennis and his wife, Sandy G. Dennis, were engaged on Valentine’s Day of 2020 and married that March. Both of their previous spouses had passed.

“I didn’t know of all of the things he’s done!” she said while laughing. “He’s truly a humble, modest man.”

She said she began crying when she realized what the celebration was for. They both relocated to South Carolina recently.

McInnis said he’s known Bill for close to 50 years, and that while North Carolina misses him, it’s South Carolina’s gain.

“He didn’t watch thing happen, he didn’t sit on the sideline — he makes things happen and does it in an unassuming way,” McInnis said. “He’s someone who sought no accolade or glory.”

The planning for the award started about a year ago between McInnis and Billy Dennis, the senior pastor at Roberdel Baptist Church and Bill’s son.

“Whether he was chief or president of the board, he took it very seriously and did everything he could to save money,” Billy said. “There was integrity, but also brotherhood.”

At the event, Billy read letters from Rockingham Mayor pro tem John Hutchinson and from the pastor of First Baptist Church of Hamlet, Dr. Allison Farrah.

Hutchinson wrote that Bill was a fearless leader with a positive vision. He described how everyone that Bill meets becomes a friend for life. Farrah, Bill’s pastor, wrote how their church community was blessed by his talent and resources, and that other’s were enriched and inspired in his role as a deacon.

“Our community is a better place because of Bill’s character,” her letter concluded.

Rockingham City Councilman Eugene Willard called Dennis a friend of 55 years, and a person who’s a doer and a nuts and bolts type of person.

“Some people seek recognition,” Willard said. “Bill is not that type of person. He’s very deserving of this award.”

The surprise of the honor did not wear off on the man of the evening, who said he appreciated the love of all of those in attendance.

“Whatever’s been accomplished here is due to teamwork from the people we had here,” Dennis said. “It’s been not just me — the torch has been handed down several times. I thank the Lord that I’ve been able to see it come this far along.”

