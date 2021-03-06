Beta Club supports Place of Grace with goal of 10,000 pushups in one day

Related Articles

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond Senior High Beta Club is supporting and promoting PUSHUP-A-THON at Browder Park to raise awareness and funds for Place of Grace Campus.

On Saturday March 6, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., the community was invited to reach a goal to complete 10,000 push-ups. JROTC had about a dozen members that started the event off in the morning, and members of the girls basketball and girls volleyball team contributed pushups as well.

An anonymous donor donated a dollar for every pushup done before noon up to 2,500. 6,180 pushups were completed by noon. At 10,000 pushups, 5,000 dollars will be donated.

“I came out because it’s a good event that supports the community, helps everyone out and gets us out of the house,” said Tony Gathings, a student at RSH.

He had already done about 300 by himself. He planned on grabbing a few friends to do more pushups in the afternoon.

“I going to take a long nap after this,” Tony said.

Suzanne Hudson, a Beta Club sponsor, said they expect to have between 75 to 100 participants during the event.

Place of Grace already had a pushup fundraiser throughout the month of February. They completed 20,000 pushups. Beta Club decided to hold this event as a continuation and finale of their efforts.

Pastor Gary Richardson has been surprised at the turnout for the pushup fundraisers.

“Were just overwhelmed with all the support from the community and kids from Richmond Senior High,” Richardson said. “It started out as 10,000 pushups for 1,000 dollars, and we’re over 30,000 pushups with 40,000 dollars.”

Richardson has personally contributed over 100 pushups. He said that one individual, Misael Diaz, contributed 10,000 pushups by himself.

Georgia Grace Anderson, a RSH student, completed 300 pushups at the event.

“It’s a lot easier said than done,” Georgia said.

Honesty Horne, a RSH student and member of JROTC, had a goal to do 600 on Saturday. She was about halfway done at noon. She’s participated in three pushup fundraising events before.

“It feels good out here right now and being around people I know,” Honesty said.

The final numbers for the money raised and awards will be announced Sunday, March 21, at Place of Grace Campus.

Matthew Sasser