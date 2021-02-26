County Crime Report: Feb. 26

FEBRUARY 22

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:53 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Lake View Trail following a report of a suspect stealing a Husqvarna 150BT backpack leaf blower, valued at $350, and a Blue Point 100-piece mechanic tool set in a blue and gray case, valued at $250. The case is still active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:20 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Wiregrass Road following a report of a suspect using the victim’s name to open credit cards. The case is still active.

ELLERBE — At 2:47 p.m., deputies responded to a location on Jones Spring Church Road following a report of a suspect opening a financial account in the victim’s name. The case is still active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:07 p.m., deputies responded to a location on North Park Drive following a report of a suspect opening an account in the victim’s name. The case was closed by means other than arrest.

HOFFMAN — At 11:52 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Collins Street following a report of a suspect stealing a Highpoint firearm, valued at $250, from the victim’s vehicle. The case is still active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:35 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Patterson Road following a report of a suspect stealing a blue 3-ton floor car jack, valued at $100. The case is still active.

FEBRUARY 23

MARSTON — At 3:38 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Powers Street following a report of a suspect breaking into the residence and stealing an LG 55-inch TV, valued at $1,400. The case is still active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:13 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Alcan Road following a report of a suspect opening a credit card in the victim’s name. The case is still active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:15 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Martin Street following a report of a suspect breaking into the victim’s vehicle and stealing a pocket book, valued at $25; $80 cash; BB&T debit cards; a Samsung Galaxy S9 cell phone, valued at $100; and a medicine, valued at $20. The case is still active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:44 a.m., deputies responded to a church on Safie Sixth Street following a report of a suspect breaking in the front door, causing $500 of damage to the door frame of the chuch fellowship hall. The case is still active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:11 p.m., deputies responded to a convenience store on Airport Road following a report of a suspect stealing a Newport carton of cigarettes, valued at $69; a Marlboro Special Blend carton of cigarettes, valued at $60; Mountain Dew soda, valued at $55; and assorted candy, valued at $6. The case was closed by means other than arrest.

NORMAN — At 8:12 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on North U.S. Highway 220 following a report of a suspect stealing clothes and baby clothes, valued at $100; a radiator heater, valued at $100; a 24-inch Roku TV, valued at $100; and a social security card. The case was closed by means other than arrest.

FEBRUARY 24

MARSTON — At 1:15 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Perry Lane following a report of a suspect stealing a Magnavox 65-inch TV, valued at $500; computer hardware/software, valued at $250; a Playstation 5, valued at $250; Sundown Team 18 DJ speakers, valued at $250; and a Sundown Salt DJ amplifier, valued at $250. The case is still active.

NORMAN — At 2:02 p.m., deputies responded to a bank on Research Farm Road following a report of a suspect stealing the victim’s identity. The case was closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:32 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Central Avenue following a report of a suspect throwing a block at a maroon 2003 Nissan Xterra, causing $2,000 of damage. The case was closed by means other than arrest.

FEBRUARY 25

HAMLET — At 8:44 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Freeman Mill Road following a report of a suspect breaking into the residence, causing $100 of damage to the back door window and screen, and stealing a microwave, valued at $50; a mini refridgerator, valued at $100; a kerosene heater, valued at $100; miscellaneous metals, valued at $50; and a vacuum cleaner, valued at $20. The case is still active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:22 p.m., deputies responded to a location on Seaboard Street following a report of a suspect stealing the victim’s biographical information. The case is still active.

HAMLET — At 8:41 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Beeler Avenue following a report of a suspect opening a Chase bank account using the victim’s stolen information. The case is still active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:02 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Lakeland Drive following a report of a suspect stealing checks out of the victim’s mailbox. The case is still active.

