Church to host guest speaker for Black History Month program

Leslie Covington will be the guest speaker at Philadelphia United Methodist Church’s Black History Month program on Sunday, Feb. 28 at 11 a.m.

To watch online, go to https://bit.ly/3byOvuf. The meeting ID is “819 9438 8309” and the passcode is 262512. For more information, call 312-626-6799.

Covington was born and raised in the Little Philadelphia community of Rockingham, NC as the youngest of six children to Rev. Jesse James Covington and Annie Ruth Covington. She spent many of her early years actively participating in her church, Philadelphia United Methodist Church, and even joined the choir as a young child singing beside her mother and was actively involved in all church youth activities. Leslie’s parents raised her as a civic-minded young lady actively involved in groups such as the Brownies, the Girl Scouts, and her favorite role, as Vice President of the local NAACP Youth Group.

As a student, Leslie was a avid and eager learner and loved the stage, performing in school talent shows, singing in the Rockingham Junior High and later, sang in the Richmond Senior High School Gospel Choir. She actively participated in the Afro-American Club while at Richmond and began developing her love for helping and advocating for her culture and others during that time.

Upon high school graduation, Leslie was accepted by several NC colleges and universities but decided to attend North Carolina State University (NCSU), becoming a NCSU Wolfpack. Again, Leslie found her way to the school’s music department and enjoyed many years singing the praises of the Lord with NCSU’s New Horizons Gospel Choir. Leslie then obtained her Bachelor of Social Work in 1996 and further developed her love for community outreach and street ministry through her Raleigh NC church, Abundant Life Christian Center Church of God in Christ.

Inspired with empowering at-risk and low-income families after graduation, she began her professional Human Services career as a Youth Director, Director of Outreach and Senior Youth Director for the YMCA of the Triangle. Leslie soon felt the need “to go deeper” with serving families and returned to NCSU to obtain her Master of Social Work degree while remaining full time as a YMCA Director. After completing her Master’s program in 2012 (Summa Cum Laude Honors), she received associate licensure as a mental health, clinical social work and substance abuse Therapist.

In 2015, Leslie was then approached by her former YMCA supervisor and a member of the Board of Directors for a Cary, NC local nonprofit organization. Presented first with the opportunity to become the Program Manager of the Cary organization, The Carying Place, Leslie went through several rounds of interviews and was surprisingly presented with the prospect of becoming the Executive Director of The Carying Place instead. Excited about the chance to become the first female African American lead administrator of the organization, Leslie eagerly accepted the challenge. Since then, she has progressed in this organizational leadership role and credits God with showing her how to truly be a servant leader.

Currently in her life, Leslie strives to use her non-profit and mental health experience to lead and inspire others on their journey to escape homelessness and achieve financial & housing stability. When speaking of her appointment to the Carying Place, Leslie shared “I’m inspired by the legacy of such a great organization. We are breaking the cycle of poverty that plagues many families in the NC capital area – there is no better life mission than that!”.

In 2020, Leslie continued her journey of empowering and teaching others and started her business as a licensed Financial Services Educator with the financial firm, Elevated Wealth Group. When asked about her new journey as a financial professional and entrepreneur, Leslie commented, “I just want to help every day, hard-working families, just like my dad and mom taught us to do. All of us can learn to reduce and avoid debt, embrace wise personal financial decisions, create savings and ultimately, we can all grow wealth. We all deserve our portion of financial freedom, especially to support our families and to help build the kingdom of God. I believe in end-time wealth and it is my life’s mission to help everyone that I meet to create and best manage their own.”