Murder suspect turns himself in

ROCKINGHAM — A man wanted for murder stemming from a shooting last weekend has turned himself into authorities.

Marquis Tavon Quick is charged with one felony county each of first degree murder, attempted first degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Quick is alleged to have shot and killed David Boseman and wounded a female after firing into an occupied vehicle, according to Lt. George Gillenwater with the Rockingham Police Department. The female sustained one gunshot wound and has since been released from the hospital.

Quick turned himself in at the magistrate’s office on Friday, according to Gillenwater.

He is being held at the Richmond County Jail without a bond. Quick is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 4.