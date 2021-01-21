County fined $2k for failure to provide care to injured dog

ROCKINGHAM — The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Veterinary Division this month issued a $2,250 penalty against Richmond County, and warned the county of two other violations of state law, following an investigation into the care of a seriously injured dog at the county’s animal shelter.

The most serious penalty levied against the county is $2,000 for its treatment of Princess, an injured dog first left in the shelter’s care on July 19, 2020. The Department of Agriculture (DOA) additionally fined the county $250 for failing to properly clean its animal enclosures two times per day on that same day.

Richmond County has 60 days to either pay the fine or appeal the penalty. The county intends to appeal.

The county has also been officially warned for violating the North Carolina Animal Welfare Act’s requirement that shelters have staff available to feed puppies and kittens less than six months old at least twice a day with a minimum of an 8-hour interval between feedings, and for failing to provide full written disclosure of the medical condition of an animal to the owner. If the county is found in violation of these requirements again, it could result in a penalty of up to $5,000.

The $2,000 penalty relates to a 30-day gap between Princess sustaining “paralyzing” injuries and her receiving pain medication despite being in the care of the Richmond County Animal Shelter, the Humane Society of Richmond County and the dog’s owner, and despite a veterinarian’s recommendation that she be euthanized within the first several days after her injuries. Princess was determined to be paralyzed and to have suffered a spinal lesion following an initial examination by a vet on July 21. A later examination on Aug. 18 found that she had suffered a dislocated right hip, a “severely fractured” right femur with callous formation, severe arthritis of the right knee, and a severe fracture of the left tibia with displacement and callous formation, according to the DOA’s findings.

State law relating to veterinary care states that each dog and cat shall be observed daily by the animal’s caretaker and that “sick or diseased, injured, lame, or blind dogs or cats shall be provided with veterinary care or be euthanized.”

The county plans to appeal this penalty, as it did following a penalty in October 2019 for premature euthanasia of 10 animals — among other violations — which resulted in a $2,000 fine being reduced to $500 on the condition that the county develop and fully implement protocols to comply with a number of provisions in the Animal Welfare Act. Heather Overton, assistant director of public affairs for the DOA, said she is not aware of the county being in violation of any of the conditions of this settlement.

“We are committed to reviewing the facts presented in the Notice and taking appropriate corrective action for any failings on our part,” said Jimmy Quick, public information officer for the county. “We believe these will be negotiated and settled.”

While it is the county that has been fined and warned, the Humane Society is also implicated in the improper care of Princess. However, no disciplinary action has been taken against it because it does not fall under the DOA’s jurisdiction, according to Overton. The shelter and the Humane Society are no longer affiliated following a rift that formed between the two entities in September 2020 over what the Humane Society said was an overly complicated process to enter the shelter to take photos and videos of animals in order to share them on social media to help with adoption.

An emailed request for comment from the Humane Society was not returned by press time Wednesday.

The findings

DOA’s investigation centers on the period of time between Princess being placed in the care of the shelter and her receiving pain medication for her injuries. When Princess was found on July 19, she was unable to walk and had apparently hit by a car, according the account of the animal control officer who found her as reported in the DOA’s findings.

The next day, Bonnie Wilde, the director of the shelter, scheduled an appointment with a vet on July 21 and asked the Humane Society to pay for the vet’s examination of Princess, which was standard practice at the time, according to the DOA.

The vet stated that Princess was “paralyzed” and listed her as having a “spinal lesion.” The Humane Society, which was listed as the owner of the dog at the time, did not authorize radiographs that would have allowed for full evaluation of the injuries. Based on what had been seen in this initial evaluation, the vet recommended euthanasia.

“Unlike previous cases, [the Humane Society] did not authorize the veterinarian to perform the recommended euthanasia,” reads the DOA’s notice. The vet reported that they did not independently inform the shelter of this recommendation on the presumption that the Humane Society would relay the recommendation.

The vet also told the DOA that they did not provide pain meds at the time because they believed the dog would be euthanized.

The DOA has been unable to find evidence that the Humane Society told the shelter that the vet recommended euthanasia, and Quick said the county’s own review of communications between the members of the two entities arrived at the same conclusion, so far. The shelter also did not inquire about the vet’s conclusions about Princess’s condition, according to the DOA, despite a pronounced limp that was displayed video posted to social media and provided by the county in which Princess plays with another dog.

This video was an effort to raise $2,000 to pay for Princess to see a specialist. (It’s unclear when exactly this video was taken. The DOA report states that this video was posted on Aug. 18, while Quick told the Daily Journal that it was from “shortly after the owner reclaimed her.”)

“The vet record did not indicate a treatment plan nor a recommendation for further action,” Quick said in an email Wednesday. “There was no outward expression of pain observed; so in the context of the vet record, no pain medication was administered. The following day (July 23), the owner came forward and efforts to reunite Princess with the owner commenced.”

Then on Aug. 14, the owner surrendered Princess back to the shelter. The Humane Society took her back to a vet on Aug. 18 where they found that Princess had a dislocated right hip, a “severely fractured” right femur with callous formation, severe arthritis of the right knee, and a severe fracture of the left tibia with displacement and callous formation. The vet (it’s unclear if this is the same vet) also recommended euthanasia or consultation with an orthopedic specialist. It was at this visit that the vet administered two pain medications to Princess’s caregivers.

The DOA’s review of the timeline showed that it was 30 days after Princess sustained her injuries that she first received a dose of pain medication. The Humane Society transferred Princess to a rescue on Aug. 19, who then took her to a surgeon on Aug. 24 to amputate the right rear leg and repair the fracture of the left rear leg. The rescue told the DOA that Princess is “continuing to recover and is doing well with her new family.”

Quick explained what he believes to be the causes of these “failures” in care: the parties involved “are not veterinarians” and that “everyone was trying to give Princess a chance to live a long life reunited with her owners.”

“It’s difficult to see Princess reunited with her owner on July 23 and to see Princess in the attached video and understand our efforts were a failure,” he said in an email. “We will review, address and improve.”

When asked Wednesday if the Humane Society had the authority to disregard a vet’s recommendation, whether the Humane Society has a duty to share the vet’s recommendation with the shelter, and whether the shelter has a duty to reach out to the vet themselves, Quick declined to comment until he consults with counsel.