FirstHealth, Health Department vaccine appointments mandatory

ROCKINGHAM — The next phase of vaccinations will open in groups, starting with Phase 1b – Group 1, which includes anyone 75 years or older regardless of medical condition or living situation.

FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital – Richmond and the Richmond County Health Department will host vaccine clinics starting on Monday, Jan. 11. The clinics are open only to those who have a scheduled appointment and are residents of Richmond County.

If you are 75 or older and would like to be vaccinated, call (910) 417-3030 to schedule your appointment. The hospital and Health Department ask that you be prepared to leave a voicemail with your name, date of birth, email address and a phone number where you can be reached. A representative of the hospital or Health Department will call you back within 72 hours to schedule your appointment.

The COVID-19 vaccination requires two doses. The second dose will be given 28 days after your first dose. FirstHealth and the Health Department will schedule your second vaccine at the time you receive the first one. In Richmond County, all residents will receive the Moderna vaccine.

Once you receive a dose of the vaccine, the administrators will have you wait up to 30 minutes in case there is an allergic reaction. All vaccinated persons will be monitored for any side-effects by hospital personnel.

The vaccine schedule for Phase 1b will be open on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday for the next two weeks. The vaccine clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Appointments are not being scheduled beyond Jan. 22 at this time. Additional vaccination phases for those under 75 and other essential workers will be announced and dictated by the state.

Vaccine supplies are extremely limited, according to health officials. They have the capacity to vaccinate more people but are limited to the weekly allotment of vaccine received from the state.

FirstHealth and the Health Department will continue to follow guidelines from the NC DHHS and will begin to vaccinate additional populations beyond the 75+ group once the State moves to the next phase.