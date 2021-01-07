Richmond County’s MLK Day events to be held virtually

ROCKINGHAM — The annual series of events to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will be held virtually this year due to the pandemic.

Each year, the Martin Luther King Celebration Foundation of Richmond County holds a gala, a prayer breakfast, youth events, a worship service and luncheon. Last year, marches were held through downtown Rockingham, students submitted essays and paintings that expressed what MLK meant to them, and community members came together to fellowship around his teachings. The Youth Extravaganza always gives local talent a chance to strut their stuff in step dancing, singing, miming, and other performances.

The pandemic has made holding these gatherings in person dangerous, and instead the organizers have reduced the event lineup and moved some of them to Zoom. They will be held from Jan. 16 through Jan. 18 and are as follows:

• Jan. 16 – Prayer Breakfast at 9 a.m., Youth Extravaganza at 6 p.m.

• Jan. 17 – Ecumenical Worship at 5 p.m.

• Jan. 18 – Closing Celebration with a panel discussion at 12 p.m.

The Zoom link will be: https://zoom.us/j98937985990?pwd=QW1QOV-d2MDhiWnREaHZQOHpDMjBVTU09. Enter the ID “989 3798 5990” and password “MLKWEEKEND.”

The theme for this year’s celebrations is “Continuing to Push Forward!” Richmond County will certainly miss holding these events in person, but the organizers hope technology can help make this year as inspiring as any other year.

“Each year, Richmond County leads the state in activities that touch the lives of the youngest to the oldest in our county,” said Curtis Ingram, chair of the Martin Luther King Celebration Foundation Committee in a letter.

Proceeds from the events go to benefits Richmond County students as they pursue higher education. To support these events or these students, reach out to the “Richmond County Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Foundation” on Facebook.

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected] To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe.