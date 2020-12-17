Health Director addresses COVID-19 misinformation

ROCKINGHAM — Since the COVID-19 pandemic took over daily life earlier this year, there has been a great deal of confusion as people try to understand the threat and the country’s response to it. Out of that has come many false or misleading narratives that have circulated on social media, and Health Director Tommy Jarrell felt the need to address these in a meeting with the Richmond County Board of Education last week.

Jarrell referred sarcastically to “local experts” who offer their own analysis of the data the Health Department reports, and said there are some common ideas that “keep rising to the top” of the online discourse.

The first point Jarrell addressed was the false claim that the Health Department is counting every positive COVID-19 test result as a new positive case, which is then artificially inflating the total cases. Jarrell said that when a new patient tests positive for the virus and then tests positive again, that person is only counted once.

“We count each positive person one time, we do not count it a second time so it is not true to state we keep counting the positive cases over and over as a positive case,” he told the Board.

Jarrell took issue with comments suggesting that health officials are simply labeling deaths as COVID-19 deaths when the patients are actually dying from other things with an apparent goal of, again, artificially inflating the numbers. The procedure from the beginning, Jarrell said, has been that the Health Department reports deaths as “COVID-19-related” not “COVID-19-only” deaths — meaning that other comorbidities may have been at play, but that the coronavirus was a factor in the person dying.

Referring to those who compare the novel coronavirus to the flu we’re all used to, Jarrell showed that there is no comparison when you look at the data. In North Carolina, more people have died in the last 10 months from COVID-19 than have died from the flu over the last 10 years, according to Jarrell.

“That is a factual statement, it’s not a made up statement,” Jarrell said.

Finally, Jarrell addressed a common confusion about those who test positive and then later negative. He clarified that testing negative a few days or a week after testing positive does not mean that the patient was not positive before; it means that the patient simply went from positive to negative over that period of time.

“The intent is for you to go from positive to negative,” he said.

As expected by state health officials, COVID-19 cases spiked following the Thanksgiving holiday and are expected to again in the weeks after Christmas and New Years. Based on Jarrell’s advice, the Board of Education decided to send students back to remote learning this week until Jan. 29, 2021 to allow the Board to have a clearer picture of how bad things are before making a decision about how to proceed for the rest of the school year.

