Schools to go 100% remote beginning Monday

HAMLET — The Board of Education voted unanimously to temporarily make instruction 100% virtual for all Richmond County Schools students beginning Monday Dec. 14 and continuing through at least Jan. 29 in response to the uptick in COVID-19 cases since Thanksgiving and out of concern that things could get worse around Christmas.

All high school EOC in-person testing for Biology, Math 1, Math 3, and English II will be postposed until the second semester, based on the recommendation of the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction. All in-person state CTE assessments will also be postponed to second semester.

This decision comes following Richmond County being designated a “red” county under the North Carolina COVID-19 County Alert System, which classifies counties into three levels based on the severity of the spread of the virus, with red being the most severe. Health Director Tommy Jarrell spoke at a called meeting Thursday to provide the board with an update on the state of the virus locally, with his conclusion being that the virus is moving in the wrong direction.

Superintendent Jeff Maples said that, in conversations with Jarrell leading up to this decision, Jarrell told him that he expects mid-January to be the most intense point of the spread because that’s when the data from the Christmas gatherings will begin to show up. By going remote until Jan. 29 under Maples’ recommendation, he hopes that there will be more data available for the school system’s leadership to make a more informed decision about next steps while keeping students and staff safe.

“I know as you know that there’s no plan that’s perfect unless our kids are in school,” Maples said, addressing the school board members. “I wanted to get through next week but I think it’s time for us to pause, consider the day that’s in front of us — we cannot ignore it — and at the end of the day making sure our students are safe, our staff are safe, and knowing that going remote next week allows us that extra week going into the holidays. And then, a couple weeks into January (of staying remote) gives us a good time to pause and step back and for everyone to separate and to be as safe as possible and hopefully in that time the numbers will start transitioning down.”

The board members were in agreement that going remote was the best move, but there was some debate about how this should be done. Under this recommendation, teachers will come into their classrooms on their regular schedules. Board member Daryl Mason worried that this would continue to put them at risk because teachers are “social animals,” but Maples and Dr. Kate Smith countered that being in their classrooms allows teachers to provide the highest level of remote education for the students.

Teachers with underlying health conditions are encouraged to consult with their principals, who will address their situations on a case-by-case basis, according to Maples.

Maples commended the work the teachers have done up to this point to weather the pandemic while providing strong instruction to their students.

This is a developing story.