How does a ballot recount work?

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Board of Elections will begin its recount of the ballots cast in the 2020 election on Nov. 23, which will address both the results of the statewide race for Chief Justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court and the local race for Board of Commissioners.

The recount will begin at 9 a.m. on Monday and will be shown live via WebEx. Election Director Connie Kelly estimated earlier this month that a recount could take as long as two days to complete. Asked again Wednesday if this timeline was still accurate, Kelly said she wasn’t sure but added that “hopefully” it won’t take that long.

The local Board of Elections waited to hold the recount for the local race, which was called for on Nov. 16, until it was determined whether a statewide recount would be called so they could do them at the same time.

In the Chief Justice race, incumbent Cheri Beasley (D) and challenger Paul Newby (R) are currently 406 votes apart after 5.4 million votes were cast, with Newby ahead after swapping leads multiple times throughout the week. At one point, they were separated by just five votes, according to the News & Observer.

Locally, Michael Legrand (D) finished 107 votes behind Andy Grooms (R) out of 20,849 ballots cast, which was within the 1% threshold to make a recount available to him.

Kelly explained that all counted ballots are kept in a secure, double-locked storage room. The records from the final canvass of ballots are maintained so that they can be compared to the new count. Each ballot container has a seal number that is recorded both at its precinct and at the elections office. To begin the recount, a bipartisan team is matched with a ballot tabulator. The team consists of a tabulator observer, who hands the ballots to the other, and a tabulator attendant, who places the ballots in the tabulator.

“A staff member will open the polls on the machine and the count will be zero. The team will inspect the tape to make sure it is zero and then sign it,” Kelly said in an email. “They will also inspect the machine compartments to ensure all are empty.”

She added that, during the count, if any ballots don’t feed into the tabulator due to damage or any other reason, the ballot will be place inside the emergency bin and will be hand tallied at the end by a 4-member bipartisan team.

For more information, call the Board of Elections at 910-997-8253.

