FirstHealth-Richmond opens new MRI suite

ROCKINGHAM— FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital (MRH)-Richmond is pleased to announce the completion of a new magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) suite on the hospital campus that combines greater patient comfort and convenience with enhanced technology to provide doctors and their patients with rapid and accurate diagnosis.

Previously, MRH-Richmond relied on a mobile MRI service provided five days a week on a unit outside of the facility. The fixed MRI machine, which was relocated from the former Sandhills facility, is now installed inside the hospital in its own MRI suite designed and built with the goal of providing a more pleasant exam experience for the patient in mind.

“We want patients to feel comfortable and at ease in this space,” said Scott Hees, D.O., board certified radiologist with Moore Regional Hospital-Richmond. “The opening of the MRI suite on the MRH-Richmond campus really enhances our imaging services. The new suite increases our efficiency and allows greater flexibility to schedule procedures when it’s convenient for our patients.”

An MRI is an imaging procedure that helps physicians diagnose and treat medical conditions. Using a powerful magnetic field, radio frequency pulses and a computer, MRI produces detailed images of organs and tissues. These detailed images allow physicians to better evaluate various parts of the body and certain diseases that may not be assessed adequately with other imaging methods such as X-ray, ultrasound or CT.

The Siemen’s MAGNETOM Espree MRI scanner at MRH-Richmond features the shortest bore length on the market, which provides patients a new level of comfort. “The ultrashort bore means that some examinations can be performed with a patient’s head outside the magnet allowing patients to feel more comfortable and less claustrophobic,” said Dr. Hees.

The MRI also features a larger diameter opening, allowing for more head room, leg room and elbow room during the exam. “The Siemens Espree comes equipped with Total Imaging Matrix (TIM) technology that delivers high quality imaging and reduced exam times,” added Dr. Hees.

According to John Jackson, president of FirstHealth’s southern region and administrator of MRH-Richmond, patient comfort remained at the forefront as the team designed the new space for the MRI suite.

“Every detail of the space was considered with the patient in mind,” he said. “From the wall colors, to the skylight designs, we wanted to create a calming and comfortable patient experience, combined with the highest quality diagnostic imaging.”

Jackson added that this project would not be possible without the generous support of The Cannon Foundation, The Cole Foundation, Community Foundation of Richmond County and FirstHealth Richmond Memorial Hospital Foundation.

“We are very proud to offer patients convenient access to advanced MRI technology,” he said. “I commend our generous community partners who believe the people of Richmond County and surrounding communities deserve access to innovative technology and the highest quality care.”