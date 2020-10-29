Pair charged with defrauding elderly person

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Rockingham man and woman with defrauding an elderly person.

Kaleb Jaden Briggs, 20, and Ashleigh Cameron Short, 28, of North Beaunit Avenue, are charged with one felony count each of financial card theft, obtaining property by false pretenses and exploiting a disabled or elderly person.

Briggs is also charged with one felony count each of larceny, breaking and/or entering and larceny after breaking and/or entering and one misdemeanor count of injury to real property.

From Oct. 9-14, Briggs and Short allegedly stole the victim’s SECU Visa card and obtained $244.97 by using the bank card without the victim’s permission, according to court documents.

Court documents also mandate that if released on bail, they are not allowed to have any contact with the alleged victim.

On Sept. 28, Briggs allegedly broke into a building on Clayton Steen Road and stole a Tecumseh generator and Grasshog weed eater, valued at $500, and a set of black and gold truck tires and rims, valued at $1,000, according to warrants. He also allegedly damaged the building door and screen in the process.

Briggs and Short were both arrested Oct. 21, and Short is currently being held at the Richmond County Jail under a $10,000 secured bond. Briggs was being held at the jail under a $50,000 secured bond, but is currently out on bail. The pair are both scheduled to appear in Richmond County District Court on Nov. 5.

Briggs is also facing several pending charges stemming from other incidents, including felony breaking and/or entering and larceny after breaking and/or entering, and misdemeanor larceny and injury to personal property.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety show that Briggs has past convictions for three misdemeanor charges of larceny from 2017 in Richmond County and two misdemeanor charges of assault and battery in 2016 in Richmond County, for which he was sentenced to probation.

Short has past convictions for two felony charges of obtaining property by false pretenses from 2019 in Richmond County, felony credit card theft and financial card fraud and two misdemeanor charges of larceny from 2018 in Richmond County, for which she served just under a year in prison.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.