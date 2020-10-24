Clay shoot raises over $17k for RCC scholarships

HAMLET – The Richmond Community College Foundation has completed its tally on the net proceeds raised by its annual clay shoot at DeWitt’s Outdoor Sports shooting range in Ellerbe, and the figures are promising.

The 4th Annual Classic Clay Shoot raised $17,703.46 that will go toward RCC scholarships, including the Working Scholarship that helps working college students who do not qualify for federal financial aid. Since its inception six years ago, the Working Scholarship has awarded $310,250 to 776 students.

“We had more teams sign up and participate in the shoot than we’ve had in previous years,” said Dr. Hal Shuler, Associate Vice President for Development. “This speaks to the popularity of this fundraiser and to the overwhelming support this community continues to provide to RCC and its students. We appreciate all of our sponsors and the men and women who made this event possible.”

Over 20 teams competed in the shoot held Oct. 13. Coming in first place to clinch the win was the Southern Builders team, which also captured top honors in the Flurry Tournament. Coming in second place for the second year in a row was the White Rabbit Catering team. The Richmond County Economic Development team took third place.

Another big winner at the tournament was Dr. Devon Hall, who held the winning raffle ticket for the TS 4×2 Traditional Gator Utility Vehicle donated by Southeast Farm Equipment Co. The raffle also included prizes such as a King Fisher fishing trip, a Yeti cooler, hunting attire, and camping and fishing equipment.

“Our sponsors really make this event enjoyable between the food and the prizes. It’s because of them that we can continue to host this fundraiser every year,” said Shuler.

The clay shoot is held on DeWitt’s sprawling 14-station course that creates different shooting scenarios to test each gunman’s aim and precision. As for the flurry tournament, it not only tests a team’s shooting skills but also their ability to work together to knock down a “flurry” of clay pigeons.

For more information about scholarships offered at RCC or establishing a scholarship, contact the Foundation by calling (910) 410-1807 or emailing [email protected]