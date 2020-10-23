Richmond County reports 28th COVID-19-related death

The Richmond County Health Department Friday morning reported the county’s 28th COVID-19-related death, coming four days after the 27th such death.

Local health officials received word Friday morning that a Richmond County resident who died earlier in the week tested positive for COVID-19. The resident died outside of a healthcare facility, according to the RCHD.

Since Sept. 11, there have been 15 COVID-19-related deaths among those calling Richmond County home. For comparison, Health Director Tommy Jarrell told the Daily Journal last month that the official count of flu deaths in Richmond County hovers between five and 10 deaths each year.

The Health Department last week reported outbreaks at Hermitage Retirement Center and Morrison Correctional. On Monday, Richmond County broke its record for new cases in a single day with 42. The previous record was 36 on Sept. 21.

The now-28 COVID-19-related deaths in the county have been in people between the ages of 31 and 95. A further breakdown of the deaths indicate: three African American females, five African American males, twelve Caucasian females and eight Caucasian males. Twenty-two of the deceased have died in a hospital, four have died at another healthcare facility and two has died outside of a hospital or healthcare facility setting. Additionally, age ranges for the deceased are as follows:

Age Range:

Age Range

• 30-39: 1

• 50-59: 2

• 60-69: 9

• 70-79: 6

• 80 & up: 10

The Health Department continues to encourage everyone to practice the three W’s: wear mask, wait six feet apart and wash hands frequently.

“Please join us with your thoughts and prayers for this family today during this time of their loss,” Jarrell said in a press release.

If you have questions about COVID-19 in general or about your own need to be tested, call the Richmond County COVID-19 Hotline at 910-417-4947.