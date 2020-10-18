Health department reports 26th COVID-19 death

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Health Department reported the 26th COVID-19-related death of a Richmond County resident Monday morning.

The health department was notified Sunday morning that the person died in a Richmond County healthcare facility. The local death count has jumped significantly in recent weeks. Since Sept. 11, there have been 13 COVID-19-related deaths among those calling Richmond County home. For comparison, Health Director Tommy Jarrell told the Daily Journal last month that the official count of flu deaths in Richmond County hovers between five and 10 deaths each year.

Richmond County saw its second-highest single-day count of new COVID-19 cases on Friday with 32. The health department reported outbreaks at Hermitage Retirement Center and Morrison Correctional.

The 26 COVID-19-related deaths in the county have ranged in age from 31 to 95. A further breakdown of the 26 deaths indicate: three African American females, five African American males, 11 Caucasian females and seven Caucasian males. Twenty-one (21) of the deceased have died in a hospital, four (4) have died at another healthcare facility and one (1) has died outside of a hospital or healthcare facility setting. Additionally, age ranges for the deceased are as follows:

Age Range:

• 30-39: 1

• 50-59: 2

• 60-69: 8

• 70-79: 6

• 80 & up: 9

The Health Department continues to encourage everyone to practice the three W’s: wear mask, wait six feet apart and wash hands frequently.

“Please join us with your thoughts and prayers for this family,” Jarrell said in a press release.

If you have questions about COVID-19 in general or about your own need to be tested, call the Richmond County COVID-19 Hotline at 910-417-4947.