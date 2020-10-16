Farmers Market returns for holidays

ROCKINGHAM — The Rockingham Farmers Market got off to a good start as it returned after a fall break to prepare for its holiday season offerings.

The Market will be open every Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon at Harrington Square until the end of November, according to coordinator Josh Blake. Valerie Lunceford, an active vendor with the Market, said that there were a few vendors missing the first weekend because of other engagements, and one of the farmers is still waiting for their winter vegetables to be ready. At full strength, there are about 10 vendors selling their homemade treats, fresh produce, and handmade holiday decorations.

“We’ll have plenty for everybody to choose from,” Lunceford said.

Among the items available this season are plants and flower arrangements, handmade wooden puzzles and other trinkets, and Lunceford’s own rocky road brownies; rice crispy treats; her “Magic Bars” with coconut, pecans and chocolate; cranberry bars; red velvet cookies; graham cracker desserts and her turtle treats, which are made with chocolate and pecans.

Lunceford said being a vendor is fun because of all the people she meets through her stand in Harrington Square.

“You meet Richmond County, your neighbors and make new friends,” she said. “You get to share your talents with other people.”

Blake said the Market may stay open beyond November.

