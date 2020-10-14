County Crime Report Oct. 13

OCTOBER 9

ELLERBE — At 9:51 p.m., deputies responded to Family Dollar on North Main Street following a report of a suspect stealing a long-haired Chihuahua named Sophie, valued at $500. The case is still active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:12 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Sandhill Game Management Road following a report of a suspect stealing a Milwaukee SawZall reciprocating saw in a red case, valued at $150; a Mikita skill saw in a green case, valued at $109; and a four-foot long air compressor hose, valued at $25. The case is still active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:42 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Seaboard Street following a report of a suspect shooting the vehicle top of a white 2019 Nissan Sentra, causing $1,500 of damage. The case was closed by means other than arrest.

OCTOBER 10

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:13 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Morrow Street following a report of a suspect stealing assorted Hitachi power tools, valued at $300. The case is still active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:31 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Aleo Seventh Avenue following a report of a suspect stealing a haybale, valued at $7, from the yard. The case was closed by means other than arrest.

OCTOBER 11

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:15 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Craddock Circle following a report of a suspect peeling metal off a tin building, causing $20 of damage to the metal siding and $20 of damage to the two fake exterior cameras. The case was closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:48 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Safie Third Street following a report of a suspect stealing a SECU debit card, a Zard debit card and a SECU check book, valued at $10. The case is still active.

OCTOBER 12

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:46 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on East Arthur Circle following a report of a suspect stealing a Taurus 9 mm semi-automatic handgun, valued at $300. The case is still active.

