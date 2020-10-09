DPK-Rockingham founding director departs

ROCKINGHAM – Katie Herndon, director of Discovery Place Kids-Rockingham, is leaving the Museum later this month to pursue new career opportunities.

Herndon joined Discovery Place Kids-Rockingham prior to its opening in 2013 and has served as the Museum’s only director in its seven-year history.

During that time, Herndon has helped Discovery Place Kids welcome more than 250,000 visitors to the Rockingham museum, garner thousands of dollars in grants to better the health and wellness of the Rockingham community and worked closely with city officials to support the redevelopment of the region.

“We are going to miss Katie and her dedication to the Rockingham community,” said Catherine Wilson Horne, Discovery Place president and CEO. “She has been a wonderful representative of our organization and a true cheerleader of science education in Richmond County. We wish her the best of luck in her future endeavors.”

Herndon’s last day at Discovery Place Kids will be Oct. 16. A national search for the new director is underway. In the interim, the Museum’s day-to-day operations will be led by Pam Denson, who can be reached at 910-997-5266.

“While saying goodbye to Katie is bittersweet, we also are excited to begin a new chapter at Discovery Place Kids-Rockingham and will be moving quickly with a national search to fill this important position in our organization,” Horne said.