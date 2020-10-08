Company applying for permits at site being considered for rezoning

HAMLET — There’s a company that already has its eyes set on the property CSX is seeking to rezone in Marks Creek.

International Tire Disposal, LLC, based in Weddington, North Carolina, submitted an application for a synthetic minor construction permit on Sept. 15 that would authorize the development of a biochar production site at 174 Marks Creek Church Road, the same parcel that CSX is seeking to rezone from Rural Residential/Agricultural Residential to Heavy Industrial.

The LLC filed articles of organization in Ohio on Nov. 21, 2019, and includes Andrew Basil Polivka as its registered agent. Polivka founded the rail infrastructure company Polivka International, which counts CSX as a client. In December 2014, the Pittsburgh Business Times reported that CSX had hired the North Carolina-based Polivka International to complete a $50 million intermodal rail terminal project in Pittsburgh.

The Hamlet site of International Tire Disposal would receive untreated lumber and creosote-treated railroad ties by rail or truck, shred this down and load it into 426 kilns, 160 of which will be operational every day, according to a permit application obtained by the Daily Journal. Under the conditions of the synthetic minor permit application, the company would limit its emissions of nitrogen oxides, volatile organic compounds, carbon monoxide to less than 100 tons per year and hazardous air pollutants (HAP) to less than the 10 tons per year threshold for individual HAP and 25 tons per year for combined HAP.

“The proposed project will not trigger Prevention of Significant Deterioration (PSD) permitting requirements, as the emissions from the proposed project are less than the 250 (tons per year) PSD major source threshold,” reads the executive summary of the project.

This project has not been officially announced. It’s unclear how far along this project is in the approval process. Attempts to reach the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality Wednesday were unsuccessful. A request for comment from a representative of International Tire Disposal was not returned by press time. County Manager Bryan Land did not respond to an emailed request for comment Wednesday.

In their letter to the Board of Commissioners at the Tuesday public hearing on the rezoning, CSX wrote, “This property is well positioned for future development and we will communicate with the county as decisions with any potential customers present.”

In an interview Wednesday, Hamlet Mayor Bill Bayless said he “hasn’t heard a word” about the project from the company or from the county, only finding out it was being considered through the state. Bayless said this pattern of poor communication “only creates more problems.”

“When they’re considering stuff like this they ought to tell us,” Bayless said.

To listen in on the meeting at 10 a.m. Thursday morning, call 1-415-655-0001 and use access code 172-848-0827.