Rep. Brewer calls Moss’ ‘anti-God’ accusation ‘out-of-bounds’

ROCKINGHAM — Rep. Scott Brewer on Thursday called for a public apology from his opponent in the race for NC House District 66, Ben Moss, and the N.C. Republican Caucus after Moss reportedly accused Brewer of being “anti-God” at a campaign fundraiser earlier this week.

The Richmond Observer reported that, in response to being called “Bad News Ben” in a recent ad, Moss responded: “I’m ‘bad news’ when it comes to a liberal Democratic opponent that’s pro-abortion, anti-God, anti-law enforcement. But I promise you I’m not bad news to anybody that’s got the same values and the same dreams for their children and their grandchildren like I do.”

Brewer, a Democrat who represents Richmond, Montgomery and Stanly counties in the N.C. House, addressed Moss’s claim in a statement Thursday, which Moss’ campaign called a “political stunt.”

“It is shocking to learn that Ben Moss would say at a political fundraiser on Tuesday that, as his opponent, I am ‘anti-God.’ This is beyond the pale of decency and out-of-bounds, even for today’s politics,” Brewer said. “Mr. Moss’ attack on my Christian faith is outrageous, offensive, hurtful to my family, and should never be a part of any political contest.

“I call on Mr. Moss to issue a public apology my family and to me,” Brewer continued. “He knows my family, as do many of his own family, which makes this attack so distasteful.”

Asked in a phone interview if he could further explain his accusation against Brewer Thursday evening, Moss said he’d be willing to respond via email but not over the phone, saying he “doesn’t trust” the Daily Journal. Moss’ political strategist, Conrad Pogorzelski, owner of the political consulting firm Conservative Connections, then emailed a statement which did not provide context for the “anti-God” comment.

“The press release by Brewer is nothing but a political stunt to try to distract from the momentum that Ben Moss has,” the statement reads. “Brewer did not address the statements that he is anti-police which shows what people already know to be true — that he is a part of the radical left and their agenda of defunding the police. Brewer said he wants to keep this race about his record in law and Raleigh. His record shows that he is willing to support infanticide and has a history of racist actions as a prosecutor.”

Brewer asked Majority Leader John Bell and the rest of the Republican leadership of the N.C. House to “denounce” Moss’ “anti-God” statement.

“I expected the false attacks on my record and career, but to question my faith is below any measure of decency – clearly showing Mr. Moss does not have the judgment or maturity to serve the people of North Carolina,” Brewer said. “I expected us to have differences on issues, but never something this personal.”

