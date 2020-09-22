17th Richmond Co. resident dies of COVID-19

A 17th Richmond County resident has died from COVID-19, the Richmond County Health Department reported Tuesday afternoon.

The patient died Monday at a hospital outside the county, and the Health Department was notified Tuesday afternoon. This is the second death reported in two days and the seventh local death reported since Aug. 27.

The Health Department tracks the impact of the virus on a weekly basis. Over the last six weeks, dating back to Aug. 3 and counting from each Monday to each Saturday, Richmond County has seen weeks of new positive cases, 59, 49, 61, 58, 106 and 91 last week.

The COVID-19-related deaths in Richmond County have been in people whose ages ranged from 31 to 95. Of those who have died from the virus: three have been African American females, three were African American males, five were Caucasian females and six were Caucasian males.

The Health Department continues to encourage everyone to practice the three W’s: wear mask, wait six feet apart and wash hands frequently.

“Please join us with your thoughts and prayers for this family today during this time of their loss,” Health Director Tommy Jarrell said in a statement.

If you have questions about COVID-19 in general or about your own need to be tested, call the Richmond County COVID-19 Hotline at 910-417-4947.