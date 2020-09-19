Hundreds participate in Back the Blue Ride

Brandon Tester | Daily Journal Riders prepare to leave the Hide-A-Way Tavern parking lot before heading to Laurinburg. Brandon Tester | Daily Journal Rep. Dan Bishop greets a Back the Blue Ride participant on Saturday. Brandon Tester | Daily Journal Back the Blue Ride participants applaud Rep. Dan Bishop on Saturday after he delivered a speech in support of law enforcement. Brandon Tester | Daily Journal Riders from Scotland County roll into the Hide-A-Way Tavern parking during the Back the Blue Ride on Saturday.

Brandon Tester | Daily Journal

Motorcycle riders from Scotland County roll into the Hide-A-Way Tavern parking lot in Rockingham during the Back the Blue Ride on Saturday. Around 200 riders from Scotland and Richmond Counties participated in the event, which Laurinburg Police Officer Chris Jackson and his fiance Judy Smith put together in order to “do something positive” for local police officers. Before riders left Hide-a-Way, Rep. Dan Bishop delivered a speech in support of law enforcement. Bishop tearfully recalled the death of Henderson County police officer Ryan Hendrix, who was killed in the line of duty last week.

Brandon Tester | Daily Journal

Riders from Scotland County roll into the Hide-A-Way Tavern parking during the Back the Blue Ride on Saturday.

Brandon Tester | Daily Journal

Back the Blue Ride participants applaud Rep. Dan Bishop on Saturday after he delivered a speech in support of law enforcement.

Brandon Tester | Daily Journal

Rep. Dan Bishop greets a Back the Blue Ride participant on Saturday.

Brandon Tester | Daily Journal

Riders prepare to leave the Hide-A-Way Tavern parking lot before heading to Laurinburg.