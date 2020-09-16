Hamlet man facing drug and weapons charges

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has issued drug and weapons charges against a Hamlet man.

Isaac Graham Kohl, 27, of Durham Street, is charged with one felony count each of possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of methamphetamine, and one misdemeanor count each of possession of marijuana up to 1/2 ounce and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Sept. 10, Kohl allegedly possessed a stolen Taurus 9 mm handgun and had previously been convicted of felony assault inflicting serious injury of a law enforcement/probation/parole officer in Sept. 2019 in Moore County, for which he served six months and five days in prison. This drew his possession of a firearm by a felon charge.

He was also allegedly found to be in possession of methamphetamine, less than 1/2 ounce of marijuana, two digital scales and one syringe.

Kohl was arrested Sept. 10 and is currently being held at the Richmond County Jail under a $25,000 secured bond for all the charges. He is set to appear in Richmond County District Court on Oct. 1.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety show that Kohl also has past convictions for misdemeanor assault/threats against government employee and misdemeanor assault on an officer or state employee in Sept. 2019 in Moore County, for which he was sentenced to probation.

