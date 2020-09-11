Former drop-out achieves dream to be nurse

HAMLET – Cheryl Andrews of Hamlet says her story may be all too familiar for many young women. She dropped out of high school and married at an early age. By 21, she had two children, and any type of career was nowhere on the horizon.

“I was always a good student and was disappointed in myself for not graduating high school, but I already had two children and was trying to be a better parent,” Andrews said.

In the early 1990s, she made the first step toward a career plan. She enrolled in the Adult Education program at Richmond Community College and obtained her GED.

“My intention was to further my education beyond the high school diploma. However, I allowed life to get in the way,” Andrews said.

Her children were in middle school when she made the decision to start working again toward her lifelong goal: becoming a registered nurse.

“I’ve always been a nurse to the core. As young as 5 years old, I tried to nurse my mother when she had a flair up of gout. At 11 years old, my family was in a car accident, and I took over as care taker for my mother and brother,” Andrews said. “I simply care for people. That’s the best part.”

Andrews said she chose to enroll at RCC because its nursing program had an outstanding reputation for producing the best nurses in North Carolina. Graduating from the Associate Degree Nursing program in 2002, she is now a registered nurse working in the Intensive Care Unit for FirstHealth Richmond Memorial.

“When I took my first position as a registered nurse, I felt very prepared and most competent,” she said.

Now, 18 years later, Andrews has decided to obtain a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Appalachian State University.

“Once again, I’m taking general education courses at RCC in preparation for college transfer,” she said. “I love RCC because it has a caring faculty and staff who give you every opportunity to be successful.”

Wylie Bell is the director of Marketing and Communications for Richmond Community College.