Hamlet approves three rezonings

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Hamlet City Councilman Maurice Stuart, left, speaks to Alan Yost of Olympus CSI about the benefits of their UV light solution to sanitation. The lights, shown in the background, sit in the center of an empty room to for a certain amount of time, depending on how large the room is, and the light sanitizes all the surfaces that it touches.

HAMLET — The City Council approved three rezonings this week and considered purchasing some equipment that could help prevent the spread of COVID-19 within city buildings, potentially allowing the city to reopen City Hall.

David and Kim Lindsey’s property on Vance Street, Parcel ID #748116947365, has been rezoned from O-I (Office Institutional) to B-2 (General Business). The Lindseys also own the adjoining parcel, which was already zoned B-2, making the two parcels consistent with one another.

The Lindsey’s purchased this 1.464 acre property from the Richmond County Board of Education on Sept. 26, 2007. The Board of Education had originally offered it to the Richmond County Board of Commissioners, but they declined to purchase it, according to county records. The property has a tax value of $42,600.

Jerry and Gwen Gattis of Air Specialties, Inc. requested to rezone the property located at 707 Spring Rd., with the Parcel ID #748112978142. The property is owned by Air Specialties, Inc., with a tax value of $33,697. The Council agreed to rezone the property from R-6 (Residential-6) to B-2 (General Business).

Air Specialties purchased the property on March 19, 2020 from Elena Torres.

Lastly, the council approved the request by Brian Clodfelter and R. Lee Pittman of Pioneer 5, LLC to rezone a property owned by Pioneer 5, LLC located on Hwy 177 South, Parcel ID #747002964679. The parcel has been rezoned from B-3 (Neighborhood Business) to R-8 (Residential-8).

It has a tax value of $14,645. This parcel is in the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction, meaning that it is outside of the city limits but still maintained by the city.

Mayor Bill Bayless said that Pioneer 5 is looking to build houses behind the new Family Dollar at the corner of Airport Road and Hwy 177.

In other business, representatives from Air Production & Services, Inc. presented the City Council with three products that can be used to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The items included a no-touch temperature check device, a sanitizing locker and a large device that emits UV light to sanitize all the surfaces of a room.

The temperature check can be placed at an entrance and can tell a person’s temperature just from them putting their wrist under a sensor, which Alan Yost, UVC specialist with Olympus CSI, said is more accurate than a forehead temperature reading. This device can also tell if a person is wearing a mask. It includes a camera which can be used to track those who enter the building if they were to later test positive.

The locker is about the size of a small refrigerator and is for cleaning devices that people touch every day, such as phones and computers. The locker has mirrors inside which reflect UV light on all sides of the device, and kills all bacteria on them in minutes, Yost explained. UV light can kill COVID-19, other viruses, bacteria, as well as mold, according to Yost.

The larger UV light device is intended to be wheeled around from room to room by custodial staff cleaning rooms entirely of bacteria. Yost said that it can sanitize a 16X16 foot room in about 15 minutes, and it takes longer for larger rooms.

City Manager Matthew Christian said that he was most interested in the temperature check devices, saying that these would be more useful as a “first line of defense” against the virus.

The presenters will shop these devices around to other local government bodies in the coming weeks, including the Richmond County Board of Education.

