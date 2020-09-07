Balloon Festival to be held at reduced capacity

Related Articles Uncertainty surrounds Balloon Festival at Speedway

ROCKINGHAM — Organizers of the inaugural North Carolina Balloon Festival, which is scheduled to take place on the Rockingham Speedway grounds from Oct. 2-4, announced Monday that they will proceed with the event at a much-reduced capacity due to COVID-19-related restrictions.

The inaugural Balloon Festival will feature nightly exhibitions of glowing hot air balloons. Food and retail vendors will be set up, as well as family activities such as bounce houses and carnival games, according to a press release from Easy Events, the Delaware-based company that operates the Balloon Festival. Tethered hot air balloon rides will be available if weather conditions are suitable.

The company has 1,000 tickets available for each day of the festival — there are no weekend passes. Organizers are requiring all patrons to buy tickets online at balloonglowtour.com. No tickets will be sold at the gate. One-day tickets cost $20, and that covers the parking fee for one vehicle as well as the admission fees for everyone in the vehicle.

Event Director Richard Garvie said one-day passes are being sold so a new group of patrons can experience the festival each day.

If COVID-19-related restrictions are tightened before the date of the festival, Easy Events has created an alternate plan that includes a drive-in format. If the alternate plan has to be used, Easy Events said guests can either request a refund or use their tickets at a future Balloon Festival.

“Rides and activities available for additional charge,” the release reads.

“The pandemic has obviously been devastating for the events and festival industry, and the company I work for has been forced to cancel most of the events for this year already,” Garvie said in the release. “We are working closely with different agencies to ensure we can move forward with an in person experience and we really hope that people stayed safe over the holiday weekend and that we don’t see any further outbreaks as we move forward.”

Two weeks ago, while awaiting guidance from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, Garvie told the Daily Journal that he wasn’t sure why there’d be any problems with giving his event the green light, given that the state had already allowed the scaled-back Republican National Convention to happen.

“It’s obviously difficult because most politicians think that all festivals are wild music concerts where guests are roaring drunk and out of control,” Garvie said. “Our events, and most events to be fair, are well organized occasions where guests naturally socially distance with their families. My own opinion is that if it is safe to go to a museum, a zoo, a busy grocery store or large capacity church, then having people enjoying a family day out in the outdoors is as safe as you can get unless you stay home.”