Confederate monument spray-painted with ‘BLM’ message

ROCKINGHAM — The Confederate monument that currently sits in Harrington Square in downtown Rockingham has been vandalized with black spray paint.

The engraving of the Confederate flag on the side facing Harrington Square has been blacked out and one of the mentions of the Confederacy has been blacked out from the line reading “…Pee Dee Guards Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy…”

On the back side, where the engraving reads, “Lest we forget,” it is now written in black, “Don’t forget BLM,” referring to “Black Lives Matter.”

“It was spray painted during the night,” said Rockingham City Manager Monty Crump. “Someone reported it to me and I passed it on to the police chief and they’re handling it from there.”

On Aug. 12, Crump initiated the administrative removal of the monument with no objections from the City Council.

About a week later, Crump announced that the monument would be moved to the Richmond County Veterans Memorial Park located across the street from Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 4203 at 106 Old River Rd.

“We hope to have it moved in the next couple of weeks,” Crump said. “They’ll get it cleaned before it gets moved. We’re going to step up patrols and keep an eye on it.”

The Daily Journal has reached out to the Rockingham Police Department for additional information and will update this story once more information has been received.