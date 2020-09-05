Scotland man arrested on murder charge

LAURINBURG — Two men have been killed and another injured in three separate shootings across the county.

According to a press release from the Laurinburg Police Department, around 12:40 p.m. on Friday officers responded to Douglas Street in reference to a gunshot victim.

Upon arrival officers located James Clark Gales, 74, laying under his carport unconscious from a gunshot wound. Scotland County EMS arrived on scene and transported Gales to Scotland Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Several witnesses along with the suspect were still on the scene when officers arrived. Suspect Justin Jermaine Ellison, 30, of Wilson Street surrendered to officers without incident.

Ellison was charged with first-degree murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied property and discharging a firearm into the city limits. He is currently being held without bond.

This was the second shooting-related death in Laurinburg within 24-hours that officers are investigating.

On Thursday Laurinburg Police Department, officers responded to Biggs Street around 9:45 p.m. in reference to a disturbance, according to a press release.

While en route, officers were further advised that a person had been shot and, upon arrival, located Brian Eugene Gibson, 48, of Kinlaw Drive in the driver’s seat of a 2007 black Nissan Maxima.

Gibson had suffered a gunshot wound, was unconscious and not breathing. Scotland County EMS arrived and attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful. Gibson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation remains on-going and the LPD Detective Division is asking for public assistance in locating and identifying the occupants of a dark-colored 2015 to 2020 Dodge Durango SUV which was seen in the area at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 910-276-3211.

Just after midnight Friday the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a subject being shot on St. Johns Church Road in Laurel Hill.

According to Lt. Kevin Cribb, a 20-year-old male had been shot in his lower back while he was in bed at home. During the time of the shooting, there were five others inside the home, but there were no other injuries.

The male was transported to the hospital by the others in the home before deputies arrived.

After processing the home and the immediate area, deputies believe the incident was a drive-by shooting of the home. The Detective Division did recover items to aid in the investigation of the crime including shell casings.

The incident remains an active investigation; anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Criminal Investigation Unit at 910-276-3385.

