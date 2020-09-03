Former Rep. Melanie Goodwin dies of cancer at 50

Richmond County and state officials shared an outpouring of condolences for the family of former North Carolina Representative Melanie Wade Goodwin, who died at age 50 Tuesday evening after an 11-year battle with breast cancer.

Her husband, NC Democratic Party Chair Wayne Goodwin, a Richmond County-native, posted a tribute to his wife on his Facebook page on Wednesday. He said she passed with him and their children by her side.

“Now free from pain and receiving the comfort and peace she has earned, Melanie’s legacy of public service and fighting valiantly for what she believed in will go on,” Goodwin wrote. “… As she was strong and independent and caring, she also was incredibly patient with me during our 22 years of marriage.”

Governor Roy Cooper announced on Facebook Wednesday that he had ordered flags to fly at half staff in Melanie’s honor.

“Kristin and I mourn the loss of former Rep. Melanie Wade Goodwin after a brave battle with cancer,” Cooper wrote. “She was an amazing mother, wife, lawyer, and legislator who fought for working people.”

Melanie served in the House from 2005 to 2010 representing Richmond County and part of Montgomery County. She also ran a private law practice in Hamlet for 10 years, according to Visit Richmond County. She served as chief deputy commissioner on the North Carolina Industrial Commission until this summer where she worked alongside former Rockingham Mayor Gene McLaurin.

“Melanie Wade Goodwin’s life was about helping and serving others,” McLaurin said. “She did it with a combination of intelligence, kindness and class. We will miss her but never forget the positive influence she had on our community and state.”

Melanie was the first woman elected to represent Richmond County in the North Carolina General Assembly and also made history as the first state lawmaker to give birth while in office in 2008. The Associated Press quoted her at the time saying that she hoped that, “young women who are concerned about serving in the legislature and having a small child see this as an opportunity and wouldn’t let it stand in their way.”

She was an active member of the Richmond County community. Her affiliations included being president of the Rockingham Jr. Women’s Club, president of Richmond County Democratic Women, a member of the Juvenile Crime Prevention Council, a member of the Richmond County Arts Council, a member of Friends of the Library, a founding board member of the Christian Closet, a County Commissioner appointee of the Sandhills Area Mental Health Board, and an active member of the First United Methodist Church in Rockingham, according to Visit Richmond County.

Melanie was also named the 2009 Richmond County Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year.

