County to distribute COVID-19 relief funds

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Board of Commissioners approved the allocation of round two of their Coronavirus Relief Funds to the municipalities.

Richmond County received $979,383 in the first round of allocations and $870,039 in the second, making for a total of $1,849,421 from the CRF to be used to cover COVID-19-related expenses incurred from March 1 to Dec. 30, 2020. The county is required to offer a minimum of 25% of this total to its municipalities, which is $462,355, and the county is offering exactly that minimum. The municipalities were required to submit requests for funding from the county, several of which far exceeded what the county has been given.

Under the county’s plan for allocating these funds each municipality that submitted their requests by Aug. 31 will receive a flat amount of $25,000. The remaining funds will be distributed based on the percentage of overall ad valorem tax levies of the qualifying municipalities.

The municipalities must spend this money by Dec. 30, 2020, and any unused funds will be reallocated to the other qualifying municipalities using the same ratio as determined by their relative ad valorem levies.

The final amount each municipality will receive has not yet been released. Rockingham has requested $2,431,333.25, and was told they would receive an estimated $250,247 of that in August. Hamlet requested $940,697, and the county came back with the estimated amount of $169,600. Ellerbe requested $137,236, but it’s unclear if the county gave them an estimate.

These numbers were subject to change based on whether the other municipalities applied.

For its part, County Manager Bryan Land said in an email that Richmond County had identified more than $6.4 million in expenditures that qualified for CRF. Of this second round of allocation, the county will spend $100,000 on COVID-19 supplies and PPE, and $307,683.83 on employee expenses.

Land told the Board of Commissioners that he and his staff will meet to discuss another request for COVID-19 relief money which would cover delinquent house payments, delinquent rental payments and delinquent utility payments.

“I feel confident we’ll hopefully land that as well,” he said.

