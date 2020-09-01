Mother of 3 to own first home with help of Habitat

Related Articles

ROCKINGHAM — Aurilla Shaw will become a first-time homeowner this winter with the help of Habitat for Humanity.

Shaw earned the necessary 300 “sweat equity” hours needed to be eligible for a Habitat home over the last year. To get to that mark, she worked on one of the organization’s other build sites in the morning and worked in the Habitat ReStore in the afternoon, a strategy which she said helped her complete her hours quickly.

The COVID-19 pandemic hit in March, closing the ReStore and stalled Shaw’s progress. She and her three children — 12-year-old Elijah Shaw, 9-year-old Maurice Lemon Jr., and 7-year-old Diamond Lemon — have been living in an apartment that Shaw said is not a good environment for her children. Their new home will give each of them their own bedroom, a yard for the kids to play in, and comes with a guaranteed affordable mortgage giving Shaw a path to home ownership.

“I did this so I could have something better for myself and my kids,” Shaw said. “God opened up the door so I went through it.”

She added that when she first learned of Habitat she was “nervous” about embarking on this journey, but once she connected with them, she found out they were “good people.”

Shaw said her home is expected to be completed by December, or January at the latest. The build begins on Sept. 3 the site. Habitat is seeking volunteers to help with this first day. If you’re interested in helping out, call Habitat for Humanity of the NC Sandhills at (910) 295-1934. The build site will allow for social distancing requirements to be met, according to Stacy Lebak, marketing and communications manager for Habitat.

This build will be the 16th Habitat build in Richmond County. It is funded by First United Methodist Church of Rockingham, Freedom Baptist Church, Rockingham Church of God Prophecy, and the mortgage payments from current Habitat homeowners.

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]