Richmond County lagging on Census responses

Richmond County’s Census response rate currently ranks in the bottom half of North Carolina’s 100 counties.

With a response rate of 50.9%, Richmond County is tied with Mitchell County for the state’s 72nd-best percentage. Anson County (50.3%) isn’t far behind. Scotland County (53.9%) shares 61st place in the county response rate rankings with Vance and Haywood counties.

Meanwhile, Union County — which borders Anson — boasts the state’s best response rate (71.7%), followed closely by Orange (70.3%), Wake (69.7%), Davie (68.7%) and Chatham (67.9%) counties.

Rockingham (55%) has the best response rate among Richmond County municipalities — and the 241st-best rate among North Carolina cities. Hamlet’s response rate is, 51.5%, followed by Hoffman (43.9%), Dobbins Heights (39.1%), Norman (33.3%) and Ellerbe (32.3%).

Bear Grass (87.5%), Trent Woods (84%) and Wesley Chapel (83.1%) have the top three response rates among 551 cities in North Carolina.

As a whole, North Carolina’s response rate is 60.1%, which ranks 36th in a field that includes the 50 states, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico. Minnesota (73.3%) has the country’s highest response rate. The national response rate is 64.2%.

Missing responses could prove to be costly. The Census counts every person living in the U.S. and the five U.S. territories. Data from the Census is used for a variety of purposes such as determining how many seats are allocated per district in the House of Representatives, calculating funding allocations for schools, hospitals and first responders, as well as urban planning.

Responses to the Census are required by law. The Census survey includes just nine questions asking for basic demographic information. The deadline to respond the Census is Oct. 31.

Households can take the Census survey online, by phone or by mail. To respond online, visit https://my2020census.gov/. Households that hadn’t already responded to the Census started receiving paper questionnaires in April.

