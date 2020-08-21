Cities request COVID-19 relief funds, will receive much less due to limit

ROCKINGHAM — Rockingham and Hamlet have submitted their requests to Richmond County for COVID-19 relief which, as expected, far exceed the amount the county has to give.

Richmond County has $462,355 to distribute among its municipalities, which represents 25% of the total $1,849,421 the county has received through the the state-administered Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) passed by Congress. This 25% is minimum amount required to be given to municipalities, and the money is to be used towards COVID-19-related expenses incurred from March 1 to Dec. 30, 2020, not loss of revenue.

Rockingham has requested $2,431,333.25, and the county responded saying the city would receive an estimated $250,247, based on the formula the county is using, according to Rockingham City Manager Monty Crump. Hamlet requested $940,697, and the county came back with the estimated amount of $169,600, according to Hamlet City Manager Matthew Christian.

Richmond County Finance Director Mac Steagall Jr. explained that these estimates are based on the current requests submitted by the municipalities, meaning that they are subject to change if additional municipalities submit relief requests. The funds will not be final until the Board of Commissioners votes on them in September.

“It is the county’s decision on how to distribute the municipal portion of COVID-19 relief funds and Rockingham appreciates any amount of reimbursement it receives to cover COVID-19 expenses,” Crump said in an email. “Rockingham is aware that there is a limited amount of funds available and understands all expenses incurred are not going to be covered.”

Christian expressed frustration with the opacity of the county’s thinking on how the funds would be distributed.

“I wish that we had more clarity on how the county is going to distribute these funds so we could appropriately plan to meet the needs of our community,” Christian said, adding that he’s frustrated both by how small the municipal allotment is compared to the county’s. “Obviously our community’s needs will always exceed our resources. However, with clear communication and collaboration, we can be more efficient and effective.”

The two estimates for Rockingham and Hamlet total $419,847, leaving $42,508 unaccounted for. It’s unclear if this is due to the county considering allocating this amount to another municipality. Ellerbe Mayor Fred Cloninger said at their August Town Council meeting that he had been told by Steagall that the town was “eligible” to receive $134,000 of this relief money. But Cloninger said Thursday that the town had not received any new information about what is available for them to receive from the county.

Norman Mayor Pro Tem Stephen Cranford said the town leadership had discussed the relief money, but was unclear of how to go about requesting it. Hoffman officials could not be reached Thursday.