Fox that bit Ellerbe man had rabies

ELLERBE — A fox that bit a man in Ellerbe last week has tested positive for rabies, the Richmond County Health Department announced Tuesday.

The fox was located on Spruce Street in Ellerbe. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office captured the fox on Friday, Aug. 14 after a man reported being bitten by it. The sheriff’s office euthanized the animal, according to the Health Department.

DNA samples were sent off to the North Carolina State Lab, who informed the Health Department Tuesday afternoon that the fox had tested positive for rabies.

Health Director Tommy Jarrell urged those in the area, especially those near Spruce Street in Ellerbe, to be “very cautious” when they encounter a strange animal. Jarrell also advised that those in the area make sure that their pets that are over the age of four months old are up-to-date on their rabies vaccine, as required by state law.