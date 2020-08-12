Rockingham man reported missing

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for Boyce Whitley Benton, Jr., 68, of Rockingham.

Benton was reported missing by his family on Aug. 12, 2020. He was last seen leaving his home at approximately 11:30 a.m. to pick up a family member at the Rockingham Urgent Care.

Benton will be operating a Red 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 4-door truck with “In God We Trust” on the tailgate.

The sheriff’s office advised that Benton “suffers from cognitive issues and may be confused.”

Anyone with information on Benton’s whereabouts should call 9-1-1 or Detective Sergeant Watson of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.