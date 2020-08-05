Ellerbe has month to decide on accepting sewer funds

ELLERBE — The Town of Ellerbe will wait to decide on accepting the funding they’ve been awarded towards their sewer project until their September meeting.

Logan Parsons, project manager with LKC Engineering, gave the Town Council a summary of the updated report on the state of their sewer system. LKC identified $6 million of necessary repairs and gave a forecast of what improvements would need to be done over the next 10 years.

Last month, Ellerbe was approved for a $1,047,461 loan from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund, which comes with $500,000 in principal forgiveness for a total of $1,574,461. Additionally, the town was approved for a $549,539 Wastewater State Reserve Grant Wednesday. Parsons explained that this was essentially a 50/50 loan-grant combination, and a “very generous offer” for the town.

The town is eligible for a 0% interest rate on the loan, which still leaves the town with a 20-year payback term with an annual payment of about $52,000.

No action was required at the meeting Monday, but the council needs to make a decision on accepting this money in time to allow the project’s eventual engineers to put together a technical document that is due by Dec. 1, 2020. Parsons recommended that they make a decision by their September meeting.

LKC’s projections have the project taking 10 to 12 months to complete, and assuming the project reaches all its other benchmarks on time, it would be completed in summer 2023. The first payment wouldn’t be due until six months after completion.

Ellerbe’s application scored very high among more than 80 other applicants. This is the town’s second attempt to get approved for funds from the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality to go towards improving their sewer system since 2017.

In his summary, Parsons pointed to several specific areas where the sewer line was in particularly bad shape. The broken, cracked and worn pipes all contribute to rainwater getting into the sewer line and running up the costs of having the wastewater treated in Rockingham. The major hurricanes that tore through the region in 2018 caused Ellerbe’s sewer bill to more than double its usual bill, according to Mayor Fred Cloninger.

Mayor Pro Tem Joe Grooms asked Parsons whether it would be smart to patch some of the damage in order to save money in the short term and potentially allow the town to score higher on their application and receive more funding. Parsons advised against this because it would mean allowing the sewer system’s condition to worsen, which could result in fines.

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]