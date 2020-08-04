Shelter set up at Scotland High

LAURINBURG — As the storm Isaias began its approach on Scotland County, residents were not preparing as expected.

“We haven’t seen much activity as far as storm prep goes,” said Bruce Joyner, manager at Lowe’s. “We have seen a little uptick in people pricing generators over the weekend.”

While residents may not have been out purchasing equipment such as generators, chainsaws and other items as a precaution, Red Cross was on the ball and began preparing a shelter for residents in need of a place to go.

The shelter was opened at Scotland County High School on Monday afternoon.

It was set up in the old gym and the entry is beside Pate Stadium and at the rear of the old gym.

“Residents utilizing the shelter will need to wear a mask,” said Steve Duraham, manager for Red Cross. “Temperatures will be taken upon arrival and we have an isolation room for those with a fever.

There are signs displayed directing residents to the entry of the shelter.

“Residents will be provide with bedding for sleeping on the floor,” said Duraham. “We will also have bottled water, sealed snacks and packaged meals as well.

”We are encouraging people to shelter in place at home or with family or friends if at all possible,” added Duraham. “The shelter is a last resort. Now is the time to make last-minute plans or take actions to protect yourself and your family.”

